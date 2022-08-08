Man in critical condition after incident outside Wakefield club

Police were called by the ambulance service, who were attending to an injured man, at 12.18pm yesterday to the Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Weeland Road.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

His condition is said to be critical.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Weeland Road yesterday.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing and a scene remains in place in Weeland Road.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The log reference is 0039 of 7 August, information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online."