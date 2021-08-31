Man in his 30s left with life changing injuries after Wakefield attack - here's what we know

The incident took place at around 5am on Sunday, (August 29) when a man in his 30s was found with serious head injuries outside a takeaway on Westgate.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are believed to be life changing at this time.

The area was sealed off and parts of Carter Street and Cheapside were also taped off.

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Wakefield city centre that has left a man with life changing injuries.

A guard was in place as detectives surveyed the scene.

A police spokesman said: "The male was taken to hospital and the investigation is ongoing at this stage."

Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference 13210438159.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

