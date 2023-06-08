Man in his 70s rescued from Normanton canal after driving car into the water
An elderly man was rescued in Normanton this afternoon (Thursday) after driving his car into a canal.
By Kara McKune
Published 8th Jun 2023, 19:52 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services in large numbers attended the scene this afternoon and the driver was recovered from the water, and into the care of the ambulance service.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.35pm today (June 8), police received a report of a car going into the canal off Lock Lane, Normanton.
"Emergency services attended and the male driver, in his seventies, was recovered from the water.
"He was taken to hospital for further tests.”
A recovery operation has been underway throughout the afternoon to recover the vehicle.