Man in his 70s rescued from Normanton canal after driving car into the water

Emergency services in large numbers attended the scene this afternoon and the driver was recovered from the water, and into the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.35pm today (June 8), police received a report of a car going into the canal off Lock Lane, Normanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended and the male driver, in his seventies, was recovered from the water.

Police rescued the man from the canal this afternoon (Thursday).

"He was taken to hospital for further tests.”