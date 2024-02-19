Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Eastmoor Road at 12:27am on Saturday (February 17) morning following reports of an assault.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 12:27am to Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, to reports that a man had been assaulted. It is understood that the man has been chased by two people prior to the assault and was then attacked with a machete.

"The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

A 33-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240089390.