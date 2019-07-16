Man jailed after urinating on Pinderfields Hospital floor and abusing NHS staff

A 66 year-old man has been jailed after he made threats to hospital staff and urinated on the floor of an Accident and Emergency department.

Michael Brookes, of no fixed abode, had been banned from attending or staying at Pinderfields Hospital last year unless he was taken there in a genuine medical emergency.

Police said NHS staff should be "treated with respect".

It followed "persistent" and "aggressive" anti-social behaviour by Brookes at the hospital, and refusing to leave when NHS staff asked him to do so.

However, despite being given a criminal behaviour order, Brookes continued to attend Pinderfields on several occasions, verbally abuse staff and urinate on the floor when police were called.

He was sentenced to 21 days in prison at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 8, after pleading guilty to breaching his criminal behaviour order.

The police said that NHS employees should not have to put up with abuse.

Brookes pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court

Inspector Helen Brear, of the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We welcome this conviction which again demonstrates that criminal behaviour orders do work and give us the power to take real action against those who think it is acceptable to behave in a way which is clearly completely unacceptable to those around them.

"Members of the emergency services who work to help others at a time when they are in real need deserve to be treated with utmost respect and we will not hesitate to support our colleagues in other blue light services."

Evidence gathered by Wakefield Council's anti-social behaviour team helped lead to the prosecution against Brookes.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and communities, said: "It must be clear to everyone that staff and patients in our local hospital should always be treated with respect.

"The magistrates’ decision sends out a message that breaches of criminal behaviour orders are taken very seriously and we will never tolerate aggressive behaviour in our district."

Local Democracy Reporting Service