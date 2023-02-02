Jack Cutts, 29, of The Maltings, Pontefract, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on January 20, where he was found guilty and sentenced for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 2020, two officers from Castleford Neighbourhood Policing team were on foot patrol in the town centre when they had cause to search a male they suspected had just been involved in a street deal.

Jack Cutts

The search revealed a large quantity of Class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine.

PC Richard Shaw, of the Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This search came about due to our knowledge of the locality and awareness of concerns in the area about anti-social behaviour, street drinking and drug taking.

“We will act on information from the local community and want to make it clear that we will not tolerate illegal and anti-social behaviour that can cause a blight on our town centre.”

If anyone has any information about the use or supply of drugs in their area then they can contact neighbourhood officers via 101 Live Chat

online or by calling 101. There is also an online form for reporting concerns about drug use or supply at: