Man left with serious injuries after assault on Wakefield street

A man was seriously injured after an assault on a Wakefield street.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place on Wood Street, in the city centre.

Officers have released a photo of two people they would like to speak to in relation to an assault on a Wakefield street.

Officers have published a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A 36-year-old man was approached by another man in a threatening manner and pushed backwards onto the ground, leaving him with serious injuries to the arm.

The victim was later taken to hospital for treatment to a broken arm.

The suspect appeared to be in the company of a woman at the time and both made away.

The man is described as being around 6ft tall, in his early 20s, with light brown hair. He was also wearing a beige coat.

The woman is believed to be around 5’8” tall with dark long brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a dark coat.

The incident took place at around 3pm on Sunday, October 13, but the appeal was only launched this morning.

Anyone who recognises the individuals in the image are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via the non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference 13190526239. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.