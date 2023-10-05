Man receives life-changing injuries in Wakefield fight - three arrests made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Wakefield are investigating an incident of affray on Agbrigg Road after being called to reports of an injured man shortly before 10pm last night.

Further reports were received suggesting there had been a fight in the street involving a number of individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries, thought to be potentially life changing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called Agbrigg Road shortly before 10pm last night to reports of an injured man.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the affray and remain in police custody at this time.

A police cordon remains in place, whilst enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what took place.

Anyone with information or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230552887.