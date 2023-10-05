News you can trust since 1852
Man receives life-changing injuries in Wakefield fight - three arrests made

A man received life-changing facial injuries during a fight in Wakefield last night.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Police in Wakefield are investigating an incident of affray on Agbrigg Road after being called to reports of an injured man shortly before 10pm last night.

Further reports were received suggesting there had been a fight in the street involving a number of individuals.

The injured man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries, thought to be potentially life changing.

Police were called Agbrigg Road shortly before 10pm last night to reports of an injured man.Police were called Agbrigg Road shortly before 10pm last night to reports of an injured man.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the affray and remain in police custody at this time.

A police cordon remains in place, whilst enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what took place.

Anyone with information or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230552887.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.