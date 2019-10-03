Man sought in connection with bike theft at Wakefield Westgate station

Do you know this man? British Transport Police want to speak to him in connection with a bike stolen from a Wakefield station.

Issuing the appeal on Twitter, BTP West Yorkshire said that PC Cantwell-Cook wanted to catch up with the man in relation to the incident at Wakefield Westgate Station on Thursday, September 26.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by text on 61016, quoting reference 1900083180.

According to the BTP website, all text will be treated in confidence, and there is no need to include your own name. They will not call you back unless agreed in advance.

The tweet reads: "Another appeal for help guys... PC Cantwell-Crook wants to catch up with this male after a bike was stolen from Wakefield Westgate last Thurs... any ideas?

"Text us in confidence on 61016 quoting 1900083180 #BTPAppeal"