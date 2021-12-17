Man stabbed on Westgate in Wakefield city centre
A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Wakefield city centre.
Police were called by ambulance staff to a report of a man being stabbed on Westgate just before 2.30pm today (Frid Dec 17).
He was taken to hospital for further treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
A crime scene is currently in place and enquiries are continuing.
Anyone who witnessed anything which may assist the police investigation is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210651578.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.