Westgate, Wakefield. Image: Google

Police were called by ambulance staff to a report of a man being stabbed on Westgate just before 2.30pm today (Frid Dec 17).

He was taken to hospital for further treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

A crime scene is currently in place and enquiries are continuing.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who witnessed anything which may assist the police investigation is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210651578.