Detectives investigating the serious assault are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, 5 August, a disagreement occurred between the victim and a group of men travelling between Wakefield and Sheffield.When the train arrived at Sheffield station an altercation took place which resulted in the victim sustaining a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.Following an original appeal, four men have now been identified and are assisting with enquiries, but officers are appealing for more witnesses to come forward.