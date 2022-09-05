Man suffers slash wounds in Castleford town centre assault

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are investigating after being called shortly before 2.45am yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “The man had made his way to Carlton Street from the train station car park where it is understood that the assault took place.

"The victim and suspect had reportedly previously been together at a house partyand were known to each other.”

Officers were called to Carlton Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 31-year-old man received hospital treatment for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.