Man suffers slash wounds in Castleford town centre assault

A man was taken to hospital after receiving serious slash wounds during an assault in Castleford town centre.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:41 pm

Detectives are investigating after being called shortly before 2.45am yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “The man had made his way to Carlton Street from the train station car park where it is understood that the assault took place.

"The victim and suspect had reportedly previously been together at a house partyand were known to each other.”

Officers were called to Carlton Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 31-year-old man received hospital treatment for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail.

