Man threatened staff with knife in Ossett burglary

A man forced his way into a shop and threatened staff with a knife during an aggravated burglary in Ossett.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at McColl's, on Dewsbury Road, at around 10.25pm on Sunday, February 2.

A man forced his way into a shop and threatened staff with a knife during an aggravated burglary in Ossett. Photo: Google Maps

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the suspect left empty handed before fleeing on foot.

He is described as a white male, of stocky build, around 5ft9 and was believed to be wearing a dark coloured sports jacked, dark bottoms and a scarf across his face.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing, but anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a male fitting the description in the area is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police in 101, quoting crime reference 13200060368.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus.

Last year, staff at the shop were threatened by three masked men wielding a gun.