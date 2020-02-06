Man threatened staff with knife in Ossett burglary

A man forced his way into a shop and threatened staff with a knife during an aggravated burglary in Ossett.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at McColl's, on Dewsbury Road, at around 10.25pm on Sunday, February 2.
Nobody was injured in the incident, and the suspect left empty handed before fleeing on foot.
He is described as a white male, of stocky build, around 5ft9 and was believed to be wearing a dark coloured sports jacked, dark bottoms and a scarf across his face.
CCTV enquiries are ongoing, but anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a male fitting the description in the area is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police in 101, quoting crime reference 13200060368.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus.
Last year, staff at the shop were threatened by three masked men wielding a gun.