Man wanted after Wakefield burglary in which woman was attacked
Police are appealing for information to trace a man following a burglary in which a woman was attacked.
Euan Mears, 23, from Upton is being sought in relation to the incident, which occurred in the Wakefield district on March 22.
Officers are making enquiries to locate Mears, who is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of proportionate build.
Anyone who can assist with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13220155425.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat using the same reference number or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online.