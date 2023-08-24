News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Man wanted by police believed to be in Castleford

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted on recall to prison who could be in Castleford.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read

Ben Dyer, 30, from Leeds, was released from prison on licence in May this year after serving part of a sentence for robbery.

A recall has now been issued as he is believed to have breached the terms of his release.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being about 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

Police believe Ben Dyer could be in Castleford.Police believe Ben Dyer could be in Castleford.
Police believe Ben Dyer could be in Castleford.
Most Popular

He also has links to the Osmondthorpe and Killingbeck areas in Leeds.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and if you can assist then please call police in Leeds on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.