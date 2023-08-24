Ben Dyer, 30, from Leeds, was released from prison on licence in May this year after serving part of a sentence for robbery.

A recall has now been issued as he is believed to have breached the terms of his release.

He is described as being about 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

Police believe Ben Dyer could be in Castleford.

He also has links to the Osmondthorpe and Killingbeck areas in Leeds.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and if you can assist then please call police in Leeds on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.