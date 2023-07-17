The latest reported incident took place at Wakefield Bus Station on Union Street on June 11.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s, with short, dark hair and thick-rimmed glasses.

If anyone recognises the man pictured, they are asked to contact Wakefield Central NPT via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230323778.

