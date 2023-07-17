News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Man wanted by police for number of outraging public decency incidents in Wakefield

Police in Wakefield are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection with incidents of outraging public decency.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read

The latest reported incident took place at Wakefield Bus Station on Union Street on June 11.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s, with short, dark hair and thick-rimmed glasses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If anyone recognises the man pictured, they are asked to contact Wakefield Central NPT via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230323778.

Police want to identify this man for outraging public decency. The latest reported incident took place at Wakefield Bus Station on Union Street on June 11.Police want to identify this man for outraging public decency. The latest reported incident took place at Wakefield Bus Station on Union Street on June 11.
Police want to identify this man for outraging public decency. The latest reported incident took place at Wakefield Bus Station on Union Street on June 11.
Most Popular

Similarly, this man is urged to come forward to assist police in their enquiries.