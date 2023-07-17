Man wanted by police for number of outraging public decency incidents in Wakefield
Police in Wakefield are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection with incidents of outraging public decency.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
The latest reported incident took place at Wakefield Bus Station on Union Street on June 11.
The man is described as white, aged in his 30s, with short, dark hair and thick-rimmed glasses.
If anyone recognises the man pictured, they are asked to contact Wakefield Central NPT via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230323778.
Similarly, this man is urged to come forward to assist police in their enquiries.