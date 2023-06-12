News you can trust since 1852
Man wanted by Wakefield police after failing to complay with court order

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate Maqsood Ali who is wanted in connection with failing to register a current address as required by a court order.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read

Ali, 46, has previous links to Bradford, Huddersfield, Cambridge, Brighton and Slough.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230299486.

