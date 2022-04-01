Man wanted by Wakefield police in connection with serious assault
Police in Wakefield District are appealing for information to help find this man who is wanted in connection with a serious assault that took place on March 18 2022.
By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:55 am
Updated
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:56 am
Garry Potts , 38, is known to have connections to the Normanton area.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13220147904.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.