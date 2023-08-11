News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Man wanted in connection with South Kirkby crash that left woman seriously injured

Police investigating a collision in South Kirkby which left a woman seriously injured would like to speak to Kallum Flowers in relation to the matter.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read

The crash happened at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate shortly before 11am on Wednesday, June 28, and resulted in the driver of the other vehicle suffering serious injuries.

Flowers, 33, is believed to reside in South Yorkshire.

Anyone who can assist with locating him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using the 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230358691.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.