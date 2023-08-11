Man wanted in connection with South Kirkby crash that left woman seriously injured
Police investigating a collision in South Kirkby which left a woman seriously injured would like to speak to Kallum Flowers in relation to the matter.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
The crash happened at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate shortly before 11am on Wednesday, June 28, and resulted in the driver of the other vehicle suffering serious injuries.
Flowers, 33, is believed to reside in South Yorkshire.
Anyone who can assist with locating him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using the 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230358691.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.