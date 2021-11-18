Man who sold fake and unsafe children's fancy dress costumes on eBay must pay back £73,000

More than 2,000 counterfeit costumes were seized when West Yorkshire Trading Standards officers and police executed a search warrant at Simon Goodison's address in Tingley in February 2018.

Some of the costumes failed safety tests including part of a child’s costume failing a flammability test, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Brand Protection Officers from Rubie’s Masquerade Co UK Ltd also took part in the raid.

Leeds Crown Court.

Trading standards said Goodison owned an eBay page selling counterfeit and unsafe children’s fancy dress costumes.

At Leeds Magistrates Court in November 2019, Goodison admitted eight offences under The Trademarks Act 1994 and two offences under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in February 2021 to a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

On Wednesday (Nov 17), a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 was held at Leeds Crown Court where Goodison was found to have benefited from his offending to the amount of £167,866.44.

His assets available for confiscation were calculated as £73,797.25 and a confiscation order was made in that amount.

He has been given three months to pay the order and will serve 12 months in default of payment.

Linda Davis, West Yorkshire Trading Standards Manager said: "This case really does show the dangers of selling counterfeit goods, as they are often of poor quality and may not have been tested to the correct UK Safety Standards.

"It is up to the seller to make sure the items they are selling are legitimate and safe for the UK market, so I would encourage traders to do their due diligence checks before listing items.

"With Christmas just around the corner, I would also strongly urge consumers to think twice before buying counterfeit goods, especially those aimed at children."

Coun Habiban Zaman, Member of the West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee which oversees the work of Trading Standards said: "This is a great result for West Yorkshire Trading Standards, and really highlights the unsafe nature of counterfeit goods.

"The money confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act will contribute to future investigations into this type of criminal activity, and will help protect West Yorkshire residents.

"Although the low price of counterfeit goods can be tempting, I would advise consumers to buy genuine this Christmas due to the uncertainty of the quality and safety of fake items.