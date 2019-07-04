Man with Wakefield link is on the run from prison

A man on the run the from the police has links to Wakefield, police have said.

Police are asking members of the public to report any sightings of Oliver Duke Wharton.

The 23-year-old was released from prison on licence in June after serving 11 months of 20-month jail term for assault causing actual bodily harm.

He has since breached the terms of his licence and is now wanted for recall back to prison.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries to locate him but he remains wanted.

Mr Wharton, 23, from Selby, also has connections to York and Wakefield.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote reference number 12190115590 when passing on information.