Marriage split woman took shovel to husband and new partner's bedroom

A woman walked into her husband and his new partner's bedroom holding a shovel as they watched TV, leading to a "melee.'"

Sharon Robinson, 47, had been split up from her husband for a week and he had moved out of the marital home when she and her daughter went to his new home Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Ian Cook said Robinson, of Knottingley near Pontefract, and her daughter climbed a fence to get in to the multi-occupancy property.

Mr Cook said Robinson picked up a shovel from outside the property before being allowed inside by one of her husband's housemates.

There was a struggle in the bedroom as Robinson's husband and his partner were injured as they tried to grab the shovel during the incident on September 5 2018.

Mr Cook said Robinson's husband was struck on the head and legs and his partner suffered a lump on her head and bruising to her face.

In a victim impact statement, Robinson's husband's partner - who is now his wife - said she suffered severe headaches and neck pain as a result of possible spine compression when hit with the shovel.

Mr Cook said: "She suffers from anxiety and worries that people are watching her."

Mr Cook said she had left her job as a care worker and community district nurse due to "stress and anxiety."

Mr Cook said she added in the statement: "This woman and her daughter have destroyed my life and for some reason they find that amusing."

Robinson, of Grasmere Road, Knottingley, admitted affray.

Michael Collins, mitigating said Robinson had been in a relationship with her now ex-husband for about 13 years and had been married for five years.

Mr Collins said Robinson's husband moved out of the marital home after they returned from a two-week holiday.

Mr Collins said: "She was devastated by that. She did her best to maintain her dignity."

The court heard Robinson had gone to the property to see her husband and collect her car from him.

Mr Collins said: "As she enters the property there is a melee', that's agreed."

He added: "She regrets the decision to take the shovel into the property."

Mr Collins said Robinson has had a history or mental health difficulties and her life is dedicated to caring for her father, who suffered a stroke two years ago.

Handing Robinson a 16-month jail sentence suspended for two years, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told her: "When your marriage failed and 13-year relationship broke down you lost control completely.

"It is plain from the contents of the pre-sentence report that all your self-control disappeared. You made an attempt on your own life.

"It is said on your behalf this [incident] was so you could discuss the return of your car and your car keys.

"I am sure that was playing on your mind, but the fact that you armed yourself with a spade and forced your way into his room showed you were consumed with anger because of the breakdown of your marriage."

Robinson must also take part in 20 rehabilitation activity days and comply with a six-month 11pm to 7.30am electronically tagged curfew.

A five-year restraining order was put in place, banning Robinson from contacting her ex husband and his wife or going to their home.