Masked man spotted with 'firearm' in Castleford

A man wearing a balaclava was seen with what looked like a firearm in Castleford last night.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident, which took place on Love Lane at about 9pm last night (Monday, July 1).

It took place after a man was seen outside a house holding a suspicious object resembling a firearm.

The man left the scene in a red coloured Vauxhall Vectra, which was recovered by police on Hastings Crescent in Castleford this morning.

The suspect was described as around 6ft tall, muscular and wearing a balaclava, olive green track suit top, dark grey jogging bottoms and gloves.

Detective Inspector Jordan Piper of Wakefield District Police, said; “We are conducting a number of enquiries into the incident outside a house on Love Lane to determine what took place.

“A man was seen outside the property holding an item resembling a firearm, before driving away from the scene.

“Officers would very much like to speak to anyone who saw the incident, the suspect vehicle or suspect in the area, or who saw the red Vectra being abandoned on Hastings Crescent

“Local NPT officers have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents and it should be remembered that offences involving firearms, or suspected firearms, are very rare in the Wakefield district.”

Anyone who has information can contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190333187.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”