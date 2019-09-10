Match official racially abused at Featherstone Rovers game

Featherstone Rovers are investigating after a fan allegedly racially abused a match official after the club's narrow defeat to Toulouse on Saturday.

The club received reports that a number of fans directed foul and abusive language towards match officials with one fan making a racist remark to a match official before fleeing the ground on Saturday, September 7.

The incident took place outside the Rovers Superstore as the match officials were returning to their changing rooms.

The man was described as middle aged, white and was wearing black jacket with green writing on the back and a cap

Rovers chief executive Davide Longo said: “Once again we are in a situation where a minority of fans have let the club and the rest of the Featherstone Rovers fanbase down.

"We are working alongside the RFL to investigate this latest incident that has brought the club’s reputation into disrepute.

"The club have a zero tolerance on foul and abusive language and the comments that have been made to the match officials following the game on Saturday are unacceptable.

"We have been working hard to recover the reputation of the Rovers fans after a number of incidents already during the season and we felt the measures that we had already put in place were starting to work.

"We are very disappointed to be having to investigate another incident of this kind but we will continue to work in order to find the culprit.”

All information that is shared with the club will be dealt with confidentially.