Carole Hardwick and Patricia Green with The Barracks Estate War Memorial which has been vandalised. Picture Scott Merrylees

Members of the Barracks estate committee have put time and effort into a bench and flower display over many years.

But this is the fourth time it's been vandalised.

Colin Hardwicke, from the committee, said: “We feel really sad, hurt and disappointed considering hard work over the years – and also the cost – that someone feels they can take from what we’ve put together.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

"We were really angry when we saw what had been done and it means we have to get funding together again to replace what has been destroyed.

“It’s really disrespectful. Especially when people just don't look at the meaning that the feature has.”

Mr Hardwicke said the committee had spent 15 years working to make the estate its best.

He said: “Many things have been accomplished to better the surroundings.

“The feature was built to express the desire to keep the memory of those who gave their lives in conflict.

“It is a beautiful feature and two benches allow people to sit and enjoy the flowers and plants.

“Just today (Friday) has been the fourth time it has been vandalised and flowers and plants pulled out.

"A lot of money was put into the maintenance of the feature and it is so disheartening.”

He said that West Yorkshire Police had been informed of the vandalism.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police were contacted on Friday, September 8 regarding the theft of plants from a memorial bench for fallen soldiers on Queens Avenue, Pontefract.

"The plants are believed to have been taken between September 7 and September 8.

"A crime of theft has been recorded in relation to the matter.

"Anyone who has information about criminal offending in the area is asked to contact the Wakefield East NPT on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”

It is not the first time this year that tribute to fallen servicemen has been damaged in the area.