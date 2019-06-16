Men arrested after stealing tractor and driving it near Xscape Castleford

Three men were arrested after they went on a joyride on a stolen tractor.

The vehicle was stolen from North Yorkshire on Saturday night.

The men then drove it over the border into West Yorkshire and could be seen driving through the streets around the Xscape complex in Glasshoughton, Castleford.

Footage posted online shows a police car following behind at a moderate pace.

The thieves then abandoned the tractor and ran off, but were caught by officers on foot.

It happened at around 10.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police's Rural and Wildlife Crime Unit said on Twitter that it was 'a top effort by officers from Patrol Team 5 at Wakefield'.

Earlier on Saturday morning in the same area, a man who fled a BMW after being chased by police was struck by a marked police van.

He was hit at 1.20am on Colorado Way, outside Xscape.

West Yorkshire Police said his injuries were serious but not life threatening.