Men due in court charged with series of violent offences in Wakefield
Two men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today after being charged with a series of violent offences in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST
Nabeel Khan, 29, of Moorcroft Road, Bradford and Gary Darling, 53, of St Clares Avenue, Bradford, have both been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, robbery and possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
The offences occurred on Friday, September 1.
The assaults took place on Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, with the robbery taking place outside a taxi rank on Lower Warrengate a short time later.
The victims of both assaults suffered serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds.