News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Men on quad bikes believed to have used dogs to hunt and kill a cat in Knottingley

West Yorkshire Police are investigating reports of men on quad bikes using dogs to hunt and kill at cat near Knottingley Cemetery.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read

The incident is believed to have taken place near the cemetery yesterday, Sunday, July 30 and involved a number of men on quads.

A cat was later found deceased on Leys Lane, Knottingley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime Team said they are appealing for information and asking anyone who can help the investigation to call them via 101 or Live Chat quoting crime reference number 13230423862.

Police enquiries are ongoing.