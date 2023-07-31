Men on quad bikes believed to have used dogs to hunt and kill a cat in Knottingley
West Yorkshire Police are investigating reports of men on quad bikes using dogs to hunt and kill at cat near Knottingley Cemetery.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
The incident is believed to have taken place near the cemetery yesterday, Sunday, July 30 and involved a number of men on quads.
A cat was later found deceased on Leys Lane, Knottingley.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime Team said they are appealing for information and asking anyone who can help the investigation to call them via 101 or Live Chat quoting crime reference number 13230423862.
Police enquiries are ongoing.