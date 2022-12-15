News you can trust since 1852
Men wanted in connection with serious assault at Horbury pub

Detectives in Wakefield have released CCTV images of three men they would like to identify and speak to in connection with a serious assault in Horbury.

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 9:15am

The incident happened at around 1am on Saturday, November 19 at the King’s Arms pub when the victim, a 52-year-old man, was approached and assaulted by an unknown man.

The victim sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Anyone who can identify those in the images is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 or using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220639024.

Police would like to speak to these three men.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?