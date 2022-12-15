Men wanted in connection with serious assault at Horbury pub
Detectives in Wakefield have released CCTV images of three men they would like to identify and speak to in connection with a serious assault in Horbury.
The incident happened at around 1am on Saturday, November 19 at the King’s Arms pub when the victim, a 52-year-old man, was approached and assaulted by an unknown man.
The victim sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.
Anyone who can identify those in the images is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 or using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220639024.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.