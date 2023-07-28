News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Middlestown accident today: Motorcycle rider suffers serious injuries in crash that has shut roads near Horbury Bridge this afternoon

A serious accident has left one man in hospital and caused multiple road closures near Horbury Bridge this afternoon.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
An incident near Horbury Bridge has led to various road closures.An incident near Horbury Bridge has led to various road closures.
An incident near Horbury Bridge has led to various road closures.

The accident involving a motorcycle and car took place at 12.17pm today (Friday).

The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital

Road closures continue to cause traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

The incident occurred earlier this afternoon.The incident occurred earlier this afternoon.
The incident occurred earlier this afternoon.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to New Road, Middlestown, at about 12.17pm today to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

"The male rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

"A road closure has been put in place while the scene is cleared and made safe for traffic.”