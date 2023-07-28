Middlestown accident today: Motorcycle rider suffers serious injuries in crash that has shut roads near Horbury Bridge this afternoon
A serious accident has left one man in hospital and caused multiple road closures near Horbury Bridge this afternoon.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
The accident involving a motorcycle and car took place at 12.17pm today (Friday).
The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital
Road closures continue to cause traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to New Road, Middlestown, at about 12.17pm today to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
"The male rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
"A road closure has been put in place while the scene is cleared and made safe for traffic.”