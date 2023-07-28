An incident near Horbury Bridge has led to various road closures.

The accident involving a motorcycle and car took place at 12.17pm today (Friday).

The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital

Road closures continue to cause traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

The incident occurred earlier this afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to New Road, Middlestown, at about 12.17pm today to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

"The male rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.