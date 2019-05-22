'Mindless' yobs throw bricks and rocks at cars from M62 bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses after five vehicles were damaged around junction 33 of the M62 Eastbound (Ferrybridge) last night.

Various reports were received of people throwing bricks and rocks from a nearby bridge and also from the side of the road between 8pm and 10pm.

Officers are calling for anyone who saw what happened or have information as to those responsible to come forward.

Sam Grodecki of West Yorkshire Police is investigating the offences and said: “This irresponsible and reckless behaviour could easily have resulted in a life threatening scenario and it is only through sheer luck that nobody was badly injured.

“Their mindless actions on one of the busiest stretches of the regions highways is totally unacceptable and it is important that we trace the individuals responsible.

“I don’t need to spell out what could have happened here, nevertheless, it has left a number of cars and lorries badly damaged and their occupants particularly shook up by their experience.

“Although an extensive search was undertaken along the stretch of motorway, no suspects were located.

“If you were driving from the A1 onto the M62 around Knottingley and saw those involved, we would like to hear from you, particularly if you have in-car recording devices that may have captured their identity.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 1111.

You can also use the live chat and online reporting facility via the Force’s website.