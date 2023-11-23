Missing person: West Yorkshire Police renews appeal for London teenager that has links to Dewsbury, Mirfield and Wakefield
Police have renewed an appeal for sightings of a teenager from London who is believed to have travelled to West Yorkshire.
Edi Markaj, 17, was reported missing from the Harrow area of London on 5 July but has links to Bradford, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Wakefield.
It has now been over four months since the last confirmed sighting of the 17-year-old and police are urging anyone who has seen him during this time to make contact.
Anyone with information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230400756.