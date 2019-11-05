Mob of 63 youths given 48 hour town centre ban

A mob of more than 60 youths were banned from Normanton town centre for 48 hours.

Officers from the Wakefield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) issued 63 dispersal orders to youths from 5pm on October 29.

The 48 hour ban was put in place after reports of anti-social behaviour and the order covered the whole of Normanton town centre and the Dalefield Avenue area.

Inspector Mohammed Sohail of the Wakefield North East and Rural NPT, said: “We have received a number of complaints of anti-social behaviour in the town centre area and Dalefield area in recent days and want to reassure residents that we are listening to their concerns and are taking action.

“Dispersal orders give officers the authority to disperse individuals or groups where their presence or behaviour has resulted, or is likely to result in, a member of the public being harassed, intimidated, alarmed or distressed, or if crime and disorder is likely to take place .

“The decision to take such action was not taken lightly and only after thorough consideration regarding other methods of policing. We know the behaviour of some individuals is adversely affecting the quality of life of residents and the order will help us to deal with groups who are committing anti-social behaviour.

Insp Sohail said that more proactive work was planned for the town centre and Dalefield areas and he continued to urge residents and businesses to support his officers in making Normanton a more pleasant place to live.

he also said they had received support from parents who had contacted officers to ask why their children had been issued with the tickets

Anyone who is excluded from an area but who refuses to comply has committed a criminal offence and can receive up to six months in prison a £5,000 fine or both if arrested and charged.

Anyone who has any information about anti-social behaviour in Normanton should contact the Wakefield North east and Rural NPT on 101 or online at www.westyorkshirepolice.uk/101livechat