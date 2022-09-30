'Monster' - Leading officers condemn railway rapist who abused children in signal boxes

The 66-year-old was jailed this week after admitting multiple counts of abusing children in signal boxes where he worked in the early 1980s.

He was only brought to justice after his victims, who had withheld their horrific experiences for more more than three decades, approached the authorities.

Detective Inspector Granville Sellers, of the British Transport Police’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime unit, said: “Maundrill is a depraved and dangerous individual who used his status and influence to silence his victims for 34 years, with absolutely no regard for the unimaginable trauma they continue to suffer to this day.

"I would like to pay particular tribute to them, it is their collective bravery which has brought this monster to justice and ensured he’ll spend much of his remaining life behind bars where he belongs.”

Maundrill, of Glebelands, Kellingley, worked as a signalman for Yorkshire Freight and would invite children into the signal boxes, encouraging them to take part in “games” which would result in them being abused.

The children were as young as five.

He admitted multiple counts of rape and indecent assault, and even told police that one of his victims even enjoyed the abuse.

He was jailed by Judge Ray Singh at Leeds Crown Court for 16 years.

He told him: "You were able to get on in life, knowing your dark, hidden secrets, but they were not.

"It was planned, persistent and prolonged abuse for your own sordid pleasure.”

One of the victims said afterwards: “I am very happy with the sentence Judge Singh imposed on my abuser.

"I can now try my best to lead a normal life knowing I did the right thing after years of torment.

"I feel relieved and elated that my abuser will serve a very long jail sentence for the despicable and prolonged abuse of myself and the other two victims.

"After years of anguish I can finally try to rebuild my life and heal the damage that has been caused by this despicable man.

