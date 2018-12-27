More cash to combat crime

More cash is to be poured in to policing, after residents’ fears about crime in West Yorkshire were highlighted to the Home Secretary by their MPs.

Concerns about crime and policing in Yorkshire led to a recent meeting between MPs and Home Secretary Sajid Javid MP.

Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, led the meeting after telling the Government earlier this year that residents were concerned about police numbers. The Minister for Policing said then that the Government had earmarked an additional £460 million investment for the police system, including £9.9 million for West Yorkshire.

Recently, the Government announced further investment of £970 million additional funds to enable police forces to recruit more officers.

Andrea said: “I am delighted that the Home Secretary has listened to my concerns and decided to invest almost £1bn extra into policing.

“One of the key parts of my plan for our area is ensuring local authorities deliver, and alongside residents, I will keep up the pressure on the Police and Crime Commissioner to ensure we see results that help fight crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We need to see a more visible police presence on our streets to keep our communities safe and to deter criminality”

Andrea recently launched a petition for residents to sign up and ask the Police and Crime Commissioner to deploy crime-fighting resources in this area to help increase police visibility and combat crime.

Residents can sign the petition here: https://www.andreajenkyns.co.uk/campaigns/help-fight-crime-our-area