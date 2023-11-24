More than 150 weapons seized across Wakefield and Kirklees in week of action to combat knife crime

More than 150 knives have been seized from the streets and 60 arrests made in a week of action to reduce knife and violent crime in West Yorkshire

Officers from across West Yorkshire Police joined the force’s dedicated Operation Jemlock knife and violent crime reduction unit in taking part in a whole range of enforcement and crime prevention work for November’s national Operation Sceptre.

During the latest activity, officers seized in excess of 163 knives and made 60 arrests for offending including knife possession.

Fifty-six weapons sweeps were conducted across the force area including in Kirklees, Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield.

Special knife arches were also deployed at bus stations at busy times to both reassure passengers and deter any persons tempted to carry weapons onto public transport.

Chief Inspector James Kitchen, head of Operation Jemlock, said: “Work to combat knife crime continues 365 days of the year in West Yorkshire, but Operation Sceptre remains a key week for police forces to raise awareness of the dreadful consequences of carrying bladed weapons.

“Action from parents, friends, communities and partners at all levels continues to be absolutely vital if we are to succeed at driving home one key message. Namely, that if you carry a knife, you are likely to become a victim of one.”

Det Ch Supt Lee Berry, director of the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP), added: “One more knife off the street is potentially another life saved, and whilst this latest activity offers a window into our proactive partnership efforts, the work continues day in, day out.