More than £1m went through Pontefract steroid smuggler's bank accounts, court told

A MAN caught smuggling anabolic steroids and human growth hormones worth more than £67,000 into the UK told police the package "would be enough to keep a cattle yard going for a year."

Leeds Crown Court heard in February 2016 UK Border Force officers at East Midlands Airport intercepted the 45kg package addressed to Jonathon Elliott at Marguerite Gardens, Upton, Pontefract.

It contained 300 bottles each containing 500 tablets of anabolic steroids worth a total of £22,500.

It also contained 149 human growth hormone ready made injections worth £44,700.

Elliott, 33, was arrested at Manchester Airport as he travelled back to the UK from Portugal on June 11 2016.

Prosecutor, Adam Walker said Elliott initially denied being involved and told police he had used steroids and had previously ordered over the internet for personal use.

Mr Walker said: "He denied ordering the package that had been stopped and stated that the amount “would be enough to keep a cattle yard going for a year”.

Police released Elliott under investigation and his finances were examined.

Financial investigators found that just over £1m went through his bank accounts over a two-year period when he had no obvious source of income.

In September 2017 police seized and later sold two high value Mercedes cars belonging to Elliott.

Mr Walker said WhatsApp conversations in May and June 2016 found on Elliott's phone appear to be between Elliott and a foreign supplier of steroids.

The court heard Lily was named as the manufacturer on the boxes seized by police.

Mr Walker said in one WhatsApp message on May 13 2016 Elliott said to his supplier: “Yea lilly can do about 1,000 units bro, so many waiting."

Elliott, now of Whitworth Street, Manchester, admitted money laundering in connection with £820,000 of criminal property, being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs and fraudulent evasion of import controls.

Mitigating, Katy Rafter said Elliott suffers from body dismorphia - where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.

Miss Rafter said Elliott is remorseful and no longer uses steroids.

Jailing Elliott for five-years-and-three-months, judge Robin Mairs told him: "This was supply on a commercial and industrial scale."