More than 9,000 arrests now made by team dedicated to tackling violent crime

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Jemlock team have made over 1,000 arrests so far in 2023 in what has been a year of significant operational activity for the unit which operates across West Yorkshire.

The team has also recovered more than 1,765 weapons including machetes, knives and firearms since it was formed in 2019.

Jemlock involves officers patrolling high priority areas to provide a reassuring, highly visible presence within those communities and the required enforcement when required.

Due to the officers working on the operation, areas patrolled by Jemlock have witnessed significant reductions in knife crime and serious violence offences.

The operation works in collaboration with the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership which was formed in 2020 to tackle the underlying causes of violent offending.

It also helps fund vital local projects that undertake positive preventative work with children and young people.

Chief Inspector James Kitchen of West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Jemlock said: "Operation Jemlock was formed in 2019 to reduce violent crime and particularly knife crime in West Yorkshire.

“More than 1,765 dangerous weapons have been seized and more than 9,000 arrests made by officers since its launch with arrests and weapons seizures continuing on a weekly basis.

“Every weapon seized makes communities safer by taking weapons out of the possession of those who choose to cause harm.

“Actual knife Crime in West Yorkshire has reduced year on year since 2019, however the fear of knife crime continues to be at the forefront of peoples concerns, due to a number of tragic incidents and knife crimes significant presence in social media and popular youth culture.”

He added: “There is always the balance between over criminalising young people and ensuring that the public are protected.

“However, regarding the very small minority who continue to choose to carry a weapon, it is Jemlock’s continuing commitment to find those individuals and put them before the courts.

“Carrying a weapon will never be tolerated, it doesn’t ‘protect’ it only puts everyone at greater risk of harm.”

Director of the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP) Det Ch Supt Lee Berry said: “We work in close collaboration with Operation Jemlock, which has been instrumental in reducing knife related crimes in West Yorkshire and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in serious violence.

“The Violence Reduction Partnership compliments this work. Through better understanding the root causes of serious violence, the VRP helps coordinate and enhance the county’s response, with prevention at the heart of our approach.