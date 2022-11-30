Motorbike thieves targeting Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford shopping centre car parks

Wakefield CID has seen an increase in reported motorcycle thefts since the start of November in Pontefract, Castleford, and Wakefield city centre with car parks at shopping centres and supermarkets are being targeted and, in some cases, suspects are travelling on motorbikes, quad bikes and dune buggies.

Officers are advising the public to avoid approaching suspects and to report any offences immediately.

Tips on how to keep your motorbike safe include:

Wakefield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has started Operation Mindminster which is a specific policing response to motorcycle thefts and aims to reduce the occurrences across the district and bring the offenders to justice.

Store them out of sight at night, preferably in a garage, shed, or another secured area.

Lock them to an immovable object, such as a ground anchor, using a good quality industry-approved lock.

Always put the steering lock on and- as a minimum- use a disc lock on a wheel if there is nothing to chain your machine too.

Consider a Thatcham-approved alarm/immobiliser.

Mark parts of your bike with your postcode or VIN number using a UAV pen.

Insp Andrew Dickinson of Wakefield North East NPT said: “Over the last four weeks, we have seen a significant increase in motorcycle thefts across the district.

“Not only is this a concern for motorbike owners themselves, but the subsequent reckless and uninsured riding of the stolen motorbikes puts other road users at risk.

“Operation Mindminster has been created to focus police resources in order to prevent and detect motorcycle theft across Wakefield District.

“I would encourage anybody who has any information regarding those who are committing these offences or where the stolen bikes are being stored to contact us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has been approached by someone offering to sell motorbikes in suspicious circumstances.

“I would advise anybody who owns a motorcycle to take extra care in how and where they park them.”

Anyone who has informationcan call 101 or using the online 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.