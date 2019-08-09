Motorcyclist wrote off car in Castleford before fleeing the scene

A motorcyclist smashed head-on into a parked car in Castleford, writing it off, before fleeing the scene.

The silver Peugeot 206 was severely damaged in the crash on Aketon Road on Saturday, August 3, shortly before 11pm.

Owner Barbara Hughes says she has now been left without a vehicle and could struggle to get to work at the Prince of Wales Hospice where she works as a health care assistant.

She said: “I was in bed so never heard a thing, it was my neighbour who came knocking - she saw a young lad smash into my car and fly over the bonnet. He got up and tried to start his motorbike, it didn’t start first time but did the second and he rode off.

“It’s not worth claiming on the car, it would cost me £250 excess then they would tell me if it’s worth fixing.

“I’d also lose my no claims.

“I’ve been driving for 45 years and never made a claim.

“I’m angry that the person who did this thinks he is getting away with it.

“The car has been taken away to the scrap yard now, it was making me feel sick every time I looked at it.”

The bike left a huge dent in the bonnet of the 53-reg Peugeot, badly bent the front grill, and ripped off the bumper.

Paint scuff marks suggest the bike that hit the car was blue, possibly a Yamaha.

Police are appealing for details or anyone with CCTV in the area that may have picked up the biker or the crash.

Anyone with details should call the police on 101 referencing police log 2287 of August 3.