MP ON TRIAL: Claims MP knew nothing of sex assault contradicts statement to police, prosecution suggests

Under cross examination at Southwark Crown Court, where he is facing a charge of sexual assault from 2008, Imran Ahmad Khan claimed there was no mention of any sexual contact with the boy at the time and the first knew was when the police contacted him 12 years later.

The 48-year-old is accused of groping the boy in his bunk bed following a house party in which he was an invited guest. He denies the allegation.

Khan says he was asked to leave the house the next morning, but claimed he did not know why.

But in a statement taken by police, Khan said he spoke with his friend on leaving the house in Staffordshire and quizzed him on why the 15-year-old was upset.

His friend said it was suggested that Khan had "somehow attempted to interfere" with the boy.

Prosecuting barrister, Sean Larkin QC, suggested that if Khan had this conversation with his friend, he must have known there was a sexual element to the alleged incident.

But Khan suggested the term "interfered with" did not necessarily mean it was sexual.

When asked by own barrister, Gudrun Young QC, if his friend had a clear understanding that there was any allegation of sexual assault had taken place, he replied "no".

Mr Larkin later said: "You have studied the prosecution papers, and come up with the best account you can. You have put a big effort into reading these documents."

Khan, who became MP for Wakefield in 2019, replied: "I have read them, but it's not required. It's easy to tell the truth. You get tripped up when you lie."