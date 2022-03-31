MP ON TRIAL: "He was a guest in my house, and he abused that": Tearful mother of alleged sex assault victim hits out at Wakefield MP in court

The mother took to the witness box this afternoon at Southwark Crown Court on day three of the trial of 48-year-old Imran Ahmad Khan.

He denies sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in his bunkbed following the party at the house in Staffordshire.

The boy's mother was close to tears as she described how Khan had not been invited to the gathering in January 2008, but was a friend of a friend.

Khan is standing trial in London.

She was told beforehand that Khan, a former United Nations worker, was "the equivalent to foreign royalty" and was "very important" so felt they needed to provide him with a bed, but the only one available was in her son's room.

Khan, who was 34 at the time, is alleged to have begun touching the boy's leg through his sleeping bag, but walked around the bunkbed to move his hand further up towards his groin, moments after the lights were switched off.

The boy says he then ran out of the room and into his parents' bedroom.

Fighting back tears, his mother told the court: "I will never forget this, but he was just shaking and shaking.

"I could not get any sense out of him. I tried to grab him and calm him down and stop him shaking.

"Ever since this has happened I have totally blamed myself.

"What mother in their right mind would put a man, a stranger, in their boy's bedroom?

"He was guest in my house, I gave him my food and a bed, and he abused that.

"It was told he was like royalty and needed to be treated with respect, so I gave him the last bed standing."

She told the court she wanted Khan out of her house "with as little fuss as possible" to prevent alarming other members of her family.

She did not hear anything more about Khan until she found out he was standing for election in 2019, and felt she had no choice but to tell her son.

She said: "It was a massive shock and he was so angry.

"It was not right that that a man like that can stand."

Prior to becoming Wakefield's MP in 2019, he worked for the United Nations as special assistant for political affairs in Somalia and as a counter-terrorism expert.

He won the Wakefield seat during the 2019 General Election, becoming the first Tory MP in the city for nearly 90 years.