MP ON TRIAL: 'If this is what he wants' - work colleague instigated gay sexual encounter in Pakistan, MP tells jury

Imran Ahmad Khan is on trial accused of sexually assaulting a boy at a house party 2008, but a former work colleague gave evidence this week claiming Khan also assaulted him two years later while working in Pakistan.

The man says he and Khan had been out drinking one evening, but returned to a government guest house in Peshawar where they had been staying.

The man says he was given a sleeping pill by Khan and woke later on to find Khan performing a sex act on him.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khan denies the assault on the boy, and says his former colleague's accusations are also unfounded.

The man said he left the next told the British High Commission, his family and reported it to the Foreign Office, but it never went any further.

The man claimed that he was not homosexual, but was aware that Khan was, and claimed he would often flirt with him which Khan denied saying he knew the man had a girlfriend.

The man only told British police as a witness after hearing Khan had been charged with sexual assault on the boy, the court heard.

Southwark Crown Court.

Giving evidence at Southwark Crown Court in London this morning on day six of his trial, Khan said the man had got into bed with him.

He said: "He got undressed and I was rather surprised when he got into bed with him.

"I thought 'this is a turn up for the books'.

"I was surprised. I thought that if this is what he wants, why not?"

Khan said that the next morning he tried to sexually touch the man again after they had slept but the man told him to stop, which he says he did.

He said the man was upset and embarrassed and "clearly not happy that we had spent the night together".

Asked by his barrister Ms Gudrun Young QC whether he had given the man a sleeping pill the night before, Khan told the court that he did not recall it, but said it might have been possible.

He told the court he often took the sedative drug, Ambien, to help him sleep having witnessed a horrifying suicide bomb attack during his work in the Middle East.

He said that the first he knew of the accusation by his former colleague was when it was brought up in relation to this current trial.

Khan said that had the issue been flagged up to the Foreign Office, like the man previously told the court, that it would have been investigated, adding: "There's no shadow of a doubt."

Asked by Ms Young how he feels about being accused by two people of sexual assault, Khan said: "It's hellish, it's a nightmare and one is left feeling entirely powerless.

"It seems that anyone can say anything without evidence."