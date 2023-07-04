Multiple fire crews called to Wakefield barn blaze over the weekend
Crews from Rothwell, Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett attended the scene at Roman Station Farm at around 4:30pm on Sunday (June 2).
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at around 4.30pm yesterday to a fire at Roman Station Farm, off Aberford Road in Wakefield.
"Crews attended from Rothwell, Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett to the fire which involved hay bales in an agricultural building.
"Around 50 per cent of the building was involved in the fire and crews used breathing apparatus and two large jets to extinguish the flames.
"We left the scene at around 7.15pm.”