Multiple fire crews called to Wakefield barn blaze over the weekend

Four fire crews from across the district attended the blaze at Roman Station Farm on Sunday, which involved hay bales in an agricultural building.
By Kara McKune
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

Crews from Rothwell, Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett attended the scene at Roman Station Farm at around 4:30pm on Sunday (June 2).

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at around 4.30pm yesterday to a fire at Roman Station Farm, off Aberford Road in Wakefield.

"Crews attended from Rothwell, Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett to the fire which involved hay bales in an agricultural building.

Four fire crews were called to the scene on Sunday (June 2).Four fire crews were called to the scene on Sunday (June 2).
"Around 50 per cent of the building was involved in the fire and crews used breathing apparatus and two large jets to extinguish the flames.

"We left the scene at around 7.15pm.”

The incident took place at Roman Station Farm, off Aberford Road in Wakefield.The incident took place at Roman Station Farm, off Aberford Road in Wakefield.
