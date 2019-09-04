Mum had purse snatched as she placed child into car in Castleford

A mum had her purse stolen from her car as she placed her child into her car in Castleford.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which took place in the car park of the Xscape complex at around 2.30pm on Friday, August 30.

The woman was placing her child into the car when the thief took her purse from the open boot.

Any witnesses or anyone with information as to those responsible is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 13190444581.