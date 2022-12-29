Murder accused charged with killing Jack Kirmond found hanging in cell at HMP Leeds

Lee David Robinson was on remand awaiting trial over the death of Jack Kirmond when he was discovered hanging with a ligature around his neck in his cell at HMP Leeds on the afternoon of December 11, having turned 39 that day. An inquest into Mr Robinson’s death was opened at Wakefield Coroner’s Court this morning.

The brief hearing was told that he had been suffering from flu-like symptoms prior to his death and had a history of mental health problems, so was being “closely monitored”, the Senior Coroner for West Yorkshire, Kevin McLoughlin said.

Mr Robinson had not been well that day and had not left his cell, but a check was made on him by staff through his cell hatch just before 12 noon. Another check was carried out at 1.48pm.

Lee David Robinson was found hanging in his cell, a coroner confirmed.

At 2.06pm a friend of Mr Robinson’s went to his cell to wish him happy birthday through his cell hatch, and saw him with the ligature around his neck suspended from the cell window bars.

Officers rushed to his cell to start CPR, and was continued by paramedics who took him to Leeds General Infirmary, but he was pronounced dead at 3.05pm.

The cause of death was recorded as asphyxiation. West Yorkshire Police recently confirmed that no suspicious circumstances were recorded. A date to complete his inquest is yet to be fixed.

Mr Robinson, of Fryston Road, Castleford, had been arrested following the sudden death of 33-year-old Jack Kirmond in the early hours of August 7. He died after a fracas outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Weeland Road in which Mr Kirmond sustained a serious head injury following an assault. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but could not be saved. He was a former Hunslet Club Parkside and then Sharlston Rovers player. An army veteran, he is the younger brother of former Super League player Danny Kirmond, 37, who played for Wakefield Trinity and is now with York City Knights.

Jack Kirmond died following a serious assault outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club.

In a statement released through West Yorkshire Police at the time, Jack's heartbroken parents described him as an “amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend”. His brother Danny also paid tribute.

Mr Robinson was charged with his murder in the days that followed and made an appearance via video link at Leeds Crown Court at the end of August where he formally pleaded not guilty to the murder.

He was being held on remand to await trial, which was pencilled in for February.

The case against Mr Robinson was discontinued last week at Leeds Crown Court following confirmation of his death.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 3.15pm on December 11, police were informed of the sudden death of Lee David Robinson, a remand prisoner at HMP Leeds.

