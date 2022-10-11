Christopher Donaldson and Anthony Sladek are accused of murdering the 41-year-old in Ossett in September.

The pair appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from HMP Leeds for a preliminary hearing.

A third defendant, Lorraine Hargreaves, faces lesser charges and also appeared via video link from HMP New Hall.

Parkfield View, Ossett.

The body of Tony Steel was found on Parkfield View on the night of September 2.

Donaldson, age 44, and Sladek, age 38, both live of Parkfield View, Ossett.

They have both pleaded not guilty to murder, wounding with intent against another man, and causing him actual bodily harm (ABH).

Hargreaves, 51, also of Parkfield View, also denies assault by beating and ABH of the second man, and theft of a bank card.

