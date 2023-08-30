Police were called by paramedics to reports of an injured man in a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, shortly after 11pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The 42-year-old was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A 39-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing for information after launching a murder investigation in Wakefield.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a house in Wakefield.

“His immediate family have been informed and we have specialist officers supporting them at this extremely difficult time.

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation at this time.

“This incident has taken place in a quiet residential road. We have been making enquiries with those living in the vicinity but if anyone else has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries then I would ask them to come forward.”

Anyone with information for the investigation team is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230481676.