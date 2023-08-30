News you can trust since 1852
Murder investigation launched after 42-year-old man dies in Wakefield

A woman has been arrested and detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST

Police were called by paramedics to reports of an injured man in a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, shortly after 11pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The 42-year-old was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A 39-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing for information after launching a murder investigation in Wakefield.Police are appealing for information after launching a murder investigation in Wakefield.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a house in Wakefield.

“His immediate family have been informed and we have specialist officers supporting them at this extremely difficult time.

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation at this time.

“This incident has taken place in a quiet residential road. We have been making enquiries with those living in the vicinity but if anyone else has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries then I would ask them to come forward.”

Police were called to the scene at a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg by the ambulance service last night.Police were called to the scene at a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg by the ambulance service last night.
Anyone with information for the investigation team is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230481676.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.