Murder investigation launched after man is stabbed to death
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death at an address in West Yorkshire.
Detectives say the the 41-year-old died at the property on Parkfield View in Ossett yesterday evening, Friday, September 2.
Officers were called at 8.38pm to reports a man had been stabbed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Popular
-
1
Proud parents of ‘amazing and hard working’ Alfie McCraw collect his GCSE results
-
2
Castleford woman distraught as eight neighbours win almost £250k on postcode lottery days after leaflets through door
-
3
Abusive Wakefield beggar given Criminal Behaviour Order
-
4
11 cats and dogs looking for their forever homes across Wakefield
-
5
26 photos taking you back through time in Pontefract and Castleford
A heavy police presence was maintained in the area for much of the night.
An area remains cordoned off on Parkfield View whilst forensic enquiries are carried out by trained officers.
Five people, including three men and two women have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact police via 101 or the LiveChat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1668 of Friday, September 2.
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111