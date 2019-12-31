Murder investigation launched after man's body found in former bank

A murder investigation has been launched in Batley after a body was found in a former bank.

The body, which is believed to be that of a man, was found inside the former bank premises in Commercial Street on Sunday, after officers forced entry to the building.

The scene in Batley.

Enquiries are continuing to confirm the identity of the deceased and the circumstances around the death.

A scene remains in place at the location.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Two have been released under investigation while the third has been bailed.